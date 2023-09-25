Kartik Aaryan gets his Chandu Champion haircut 'ped ke neechein'; the affordable rates are hard to miss

Kartik Aaryan is easily one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. Starting out with Pyaar Ka Punchanama, he has slowly become a bankable name in the industry. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a funny video while working with Kabir Khan on the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan shares his Chandu Champion 'haircut'

Today, on September 25th, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of himself getting a haircut under a tree. Next to him, there is also a chart of affordable rates for getting a haircut. The board reads, "Gllu Barber: Hair cut (5 rupees), ped ke niche (under the tree) - 7 rupees, and Kartik Aaryan hairstyle - 3 rupees."

Take a look:

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan and follows the story of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who is also the first Paralympic gold medalist from India. Kartik is playing the titular role in the film while Bhuvan Arora plays a supporting role. Last month, the team finished their UK shooting schedule. Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama, also starring Kiara Advani, turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office.

He will be next seen in Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. So far, the makers have not finalized the female lead of this romantic drama. A source told Pinkvilla earlier this month, "The actress is yet to be finalized. Once that is done, director Anurag Basu will officially announce the name, which they have cast opposite Kartik Aaryan." Mukesh Bhatt had told Pinkvilla, "We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3.” He further added that the shooting will begin next year. “We are getting our script ready." The film was announced in September 2022 and remains one of the most anticipated films of Kartik.

