Kartik Aaryan gets one tight SLAP from his sister in a hilarious video and its every sibling duo in quarantine

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with his sister Kritika. In the same, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star and his sister goofed around but in the end, it’s him who gets whacked hilariously. Check it out.

Actor Kartik Aaryan seems to have learned to make the best out of this Coronavirus lockdown with his hilarious take on quarantine life. From his cool rap on Coronavirus to funny videos to his interviews with COVID 19 fighters, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is making everyone see how the lockdown can be used constructively. After his last TikTok video with sister Kritika went viral, fans wanted to see more of ‘KokiToki’ and on their behest, the chocolate boy of Bollywood made yet another hilarious video.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a funny video in which we can see the star with his sister Kritika. As they begin the same, we see Kritika asking Kartik to see an invisible thread that she is putting in between his two ears. When Kritika asked him to turn and hold one end, Kartik did the same. But, in the end, got one tight slap from Kritika and it left fans in splits. With this, it was Kartik’s hilarious caption that added more humour to the lockdown period.

Kartik wrote, “Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife #KokiToki.” Well, surely seeing the goofy video of Kartik and his sister Kritika, one can’t help but relate to themselves as they came across as every sibling duo amid lockdown. Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been spending time with his family at home and has been helping around with household chores as well. A video of him washing utensils left everyone awe of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star. On the work front, he will be seen with Kiara Advani and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

