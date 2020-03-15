Kartik Aaryan gets a parcel of ice cream from Karan Johar; says he will sell it for Rs 2 lakh per scoop

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan shared a fun video of him receiving an ice cream parcel from director-producer Karan Johar. Check out the video.

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan shared a fun video of him receiving an ice cream parcel from director-producer . The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is seen checking on the parcel that Karan Johar has sent. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan mention in his Instagram post that he has received a big parcel of ice cream from the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. The Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan who will feature as the lead actor in the upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 states further that he will sell the ice cream Rs 200000 plus GST per scoop and the ice cream comes in two flavours.

The fans and followers of the Love Aaj Kal actor are delighted to see the video. The caption of Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post has caught the attention of his fans. On the work front, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the Anees Bazmee directorial, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The latest update on the Bollywood film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have shot for the film in Lucknow.

Check out the post by Kartik Aaryan:

The news reports on this upcoming film, state that the leading stars of the flick have shot for the song 'Mere Dholna.' The Luka Chuppi actor had injured himself and recently got a surgery. The actor who featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is still continuing with his work commitments despite his surgery. The Bollywood actor will be seen next in the upcoming film Dostana 2.

