Kartik Aaryan gets scolded by his mom for not sharing a Mother's Day post

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolled him for not sharing a Mother's Day post on social media.
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: May 11, 2020 09:08 pm
He has now shared a video where his mother can be heard complaining about him not sharing a Mother's Day post for her.

In the clip, Kartik seems busy with some work when his mother admonishes him, sayong that while celebrities have been sharing selfies with their moms, he hasn't posted any photo with her.

Kartik replied in Hindi: "I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?"

To which, his mother funnily replies: "I will give you ‘one laat (kick)'. The aunt from Bhopal has called twice. Now quickly post a selfie with me."

The video has gone viral, and currently has over a whopping 2.4 million views on the photo-sharing website.

The "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" star wittily captioned the video: "Maa ki Mamta."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Poori family involved hai. (The whole family is involved)."

Actor Karanveer Mehra wrote: "Bhai daal toh photo mummy ki saath .. (Brother, post a picture with your mother)."

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Loe Aaj Kal" alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Credits :IANS

