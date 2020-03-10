Kartik Aaryan gets swamped by fans as he leaves for Lucknow to shoot for Bhoot Bhulaiyaa 2; Watch VIDEO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan has been swamped by a group of fans outside the airport while on his way to Lucknow for completing the shooting schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Check out the video.

Kartik Aaryan has currently become the national crush and there is no doubt about this fact. The actor has been able to win the hearts of the masses within a very short period. The handsome hunk who made his debut way back in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama has finally carved a niche in the Hindi film industry which is worth applauding for. This year will be quite busy for Kartik as he has some quite interesting projects lined up.

The Luka Chuppi actor enjoys a massive fan following which becomes evident when fans arrive in enormous numbers to catch a glimpse of him whenever he makes a public appearance. As we speak of this, Kartik Aaryan has been swamped by a group of fans outside the Mumbai airport a few hours back. The actor was on his way to Lucknow to shoot for certain scenes from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As soon as Kartik comes out of the car, he is surrounded by numerous fans.

All of them can be seen struggling to get close to the actor and clicking pictures with him. The best part here is that Kartik was sporty enough to abide by their requests. As it is evident from the video, the actor poses for pictures with almost everyone present there. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani has been roped in alongside Kartik Aaryan in the movie which has been directed by Anees Bazmee. He has also been roped in for Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

