Kartik Aaryan gives an epic reply to Bhumi Pednekar as she praises him for his captions; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan and his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar had a cute conversation over photo captions. Read on to know more.

Kartik Aaryan has been the talk of the town since the shoot of the most-talked-about sequel Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2 started. The actor has headed back to Lucknow with his co-star Kiara Advani for the next schedule of the film. Kartik Aaryan ended 2019 on a high note with some amazing films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Talking about Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik who shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the film shares a great rapport with them off-screen as well.

Recently, Kartik posted a picture showing off a message written on his arm cast. It read, "Don’t touch Property". Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Flying again Best of Luck-Now #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Lucknow schedule #CoronaStopKaroNa #WashYourHands." As soon as Kartik posted the picture, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi commented, "Wah kartik ji thats some thought luck-now @kartikaaryan has the best captions." with hands up emojis. On this comment, Kartik replied, "@bhumipednekar hehe Captions ka toh bhandaar hai. Vedika ji" For the uninitiated, Vedika was Bhumi's character's name in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan has a message on his arm cast and fans wonder if it’s from Sara Ali Khan; Check it out)

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan, and that film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, and the film also stars in a pivotal role. Besides this Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

Check out Kartik and Bhumi's conversation here:

Credits :Times Of India

Read More