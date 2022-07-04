Kartik Aaryan gives a glimpse of his shoot for Shehzada; Find out how he takes a break in between; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising and entertaining actors in the film industry. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. He is also known for his sense of humour on social media and the witty shade of his personality is often visible through his Instagram posts. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest released horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actor has commenced the shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada and shared a picture from the sets of the film, captioning it as: “Shehzada.”

Meawhile, the actor also shared a video in which he is seen playing fifa amid the film shoot. The actor captioned the vide as: “Fifa Break (Hamstring pull stopped football but not fifa).”

Have a look at Kartik's post:

Earlier, the Dhamaka actor also shared a photo of the clapboard wherein some details about the shoot were mentioned. It read, "Scene no. 16B, Shot 13, Take no. 4". To note, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also features, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

The original film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun, is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will next feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.