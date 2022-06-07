Kartik Aaryan gives a perfect response to wedding speculations: Eligible se ‘taken’ toh karao

Being a celebrity is not a cakewalk in India. After all, it isn’t easy to be under constant media scrutiny at all times. The celebs tend to make the headlines not just for their professional but also for their personal life. Fans are always curious to know about their favourite celebrity’s love life. And this is exactly what happened with Kartik Aaryan who is one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. The actor was recently quizzed about his wedding plans and his witty response is grabbing all the attention.

This happened during Kartik’s recent interactive session on the micro-blogging site Twitter. During the Q/A session, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was called as ‘Mr most eligible bachelor’ and was asked if he is planning to tie the knot anytime soon. To this, Kartik, who is known for his quirky responses replied that he needs to be ‘taken’ (as in be in a relationship) before tying a knot. He wrote, “Eligible se taken toh karao phir marriage ki baat karenge. Eligible eligible mein single hi reh jaoonga “.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s tweet:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kartik is currently basking in the success of his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie was the second installment of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and has opened to a decent response. As of now, Kartik has an interesting lineup of films which includes Shehzada, which is said to be the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Besides, he will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ yet to be titled love saga.