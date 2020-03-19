Kartik Aaryan goes on rant mode in Pyaar Ka Punchnama style amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Watch VIDEO

Kartik Aaryan sure has all the right things to say to fans and everyone else amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Check out the video right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has made everyone more aware of social distancing and while everyone has made it a point to take the necessary precautions to stay safe, many have also taken to self-isolation so as to keep away from crowded places and interactions, and rightly so. Given the COVID 19 outbreak and the crisis that it has lead other countries into, celebrities have taken it upon them to educate people about everything they must do and, not do.

And well, in a rather twisted turn of events, Kartik decided to add some humour to his awareness post on social media as he gave his video a Pyaar Ka Punchnama twist. We all remember his monologues, don't we? Well, he put everything together into a monologue, and it started with 'Problem? Problem yeh hai ki..' He has spoke about everything that needs to be done and has in fact, mocked people who have decided to do otherwise given the fact that they keep cribbing about wanting to be home.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video right here:

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

On the work front, Kartik is currently gearing up for upcoming film with Ananya Panday, and he also returned to Mumbai midway from his shoot with Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Given the fact that everything has come to a standstill with shoots being stalled, updates about movie releases are yet to come.

