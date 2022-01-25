Kartik Aaryan greets paps and looks cool in a beanie and sweater tee; PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood currently. The actor along with enjoying a massive fan following also is enjoying the film offers coming along his way. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a couple of exciting films lined up this year and fans cannot wait to see him on the silver screen. Well, the actor was spotted in Andheri today as he aced his casual attire and looked handsome in a beanie, sweater tee and denim.

In the picture, we can see Kartik Aaryan wearing a dark green sweater top with a teddy bear made in the centre. He paired it with black denim, a black beanie and black sunglasses. Kartik also covered his face with a black mask but he removed it to pose for the paps. The actor often greets the paps nicely and even today he joined hands and posed for the pics. He even waved at the paps with a big smile as he made his way inside a building.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines after producer Manish Shah called him unprofessional. For the unversed, the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was slated for a theatrical release on the 26th of January. However, it got cancelled after producer Manish Shah had a meeting with the makers of Shehzada, a Hindi remake of the Telugu action-drama film. In an exclusive chat with leading news daily, Shah revealed that Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly threatened to walk out of the remake if the dubbed Hindi version was released in theatres.

