Kartik Aaryan grooves like never before in Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s hit track Rowdy Baby; You can't miss it

People watched Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s quirky and power-packed moves in Maari 2, and fell in love with the dance sequence. Overnight, the song became a rage in the country, with it becoming a popular dance number. And if the upbeat, catchy song, the fun dance moves, and Dhanush and Sai Pallavi were not the reason enough for netizens to love the entertaining number, add Kartik Aaryan to the list. Sounds good, right? On Tuesday, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor took to social media to share a video of him grooving to Rowdy Baby and fans went crazy.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a video of him dancing to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s popular track, with much charm and swag. The actor was accompanied by choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji in the video. The three of them looked spectacular with a lot of energetic and fun moves. In the video, the three of them can be seen donning black hoodie sweatshirts paired with black pants. Their faces remain covered, as Kartik and Piyush wore their hoodies and Shazia kept a cap on. They also wore black face masks. It was only at the end of the video that Kartik took his mask off and revealed his face.

Posting the video, Kartik added the caption, “Am your #DancingBaby #RowdyBaby @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat”. As soon as he posted the video, fans and friends showered the post with love-filled comments, while dropping some heart and fire emojis.” Director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented saying, “Superrrbbbb!! My favs..piyush n shazia”. To this Kartik playfully replied, “@farahkhankunder aur aagey hoodie vaala?” (And what about the one in the hoodie at the front?) Mouni Toy also left clapping, high-five, and hug emojis.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s latest video here.

On the work front, Kartik has many upcoming projects in his kitty including ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Dhamaka’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.