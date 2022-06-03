Kartik Aaryan hails Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi; Shares he wants to do a Marvel film

Kartik Aaryan is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Kartik is currently celebrating the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Amid this, he spoke with a leading magazine and shared his thoughts on Alia’s act in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. He also revealed that he wants to be a part of the Marvel universe.

Kartik Aaryan praises Alia Bhatt

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan was asked if there was any recent performance by an actor that has humbled him. Replying to this, he said that Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi was ‘just superb’. “I can't think of just one. There are so many great actors in our industry and so many of my contemporaries have been giving some amazing performances, like Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was just superb, and so many more,” the Dhamaka actor said.

It should be noted that Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are two of the only three Bollywood films to cross the 100-crore mark at the box office this year until now.

Kartik was also asked if he watched any trailer or movie poster in recent times which made him feel like he should have been a part of it. To this, he replied that he would like to be part of a Marvel film. “Recently, I saw Dr. Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe. They really know how to create magic,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming projects:

Kartik was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. He now has a slew of interesting films in the pipeline, including Freddy, Shehzada, Captain India, and an untitled romantic saga with Kiara, helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

