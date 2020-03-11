Kartik Aaryan has a fun conversation with the paps while clicking selfies with his fans at the airport; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan has a fun banter with the paps as he was headed to Lucknow for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while being swamped by fans for selfies.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. Before heading to Lucknow, Kartik was spotted at the airport where he was swamped up with his fans. But what caught our attention was Kartik's fun banter with the paps. As soon as Kartik got down from his car, the paps started telling him to allow them to write on his plaster to which the actor said nothing is there. Then they started calling him 'Kokie Bhai' to which Kartik started blushing.

While posing for the paps the actor was swamped by his fans who were requesting selfies with the Luka Chuppi actor to which he smilingly agreed on. While clicking pics with his fans, the paps who were not getting a better picture of the actor started saying to him that the flight is late to which Kartik replied back saying flight is late and was laughing. Then the paps told him that his flight has gone to which the actor first got shocked and asked 'left?' but then when they said no he started smiling.

Then Kartik changed his look by donning glares and the paps started saying that they haven't got his pic with the glares to which Kartik said to take 'goggle waala' pic. Kartik Aaryan had a hearty laugh when the paps were telling his fans to stop clicking selfies and get aside. They continued talking with the actor who continued to reply them back and later even posed for them inside the airport gate. They requested the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to show his plaster and asked him what was written on it. To which Kartik started blushing and said, "nothing is written on it."

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan, and that film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, and the film also stars Kiara Advani and . Besides this Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

