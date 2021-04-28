Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on vaccine and alerts all to take it as the registration opens; PHOTO

Kartik Aaryan has shared a picture on his Instagram and alerted everyone about vaccination. The registration for the vaccination of other age groups has opened from today.

The registration for vaccination against the COVID 19 for all above the age of 18 years will be opened today at 4 PM. The information will be available on the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app. Those aged 45 years and above can still go for registration to get the Covid-19 vaccines. Amid this, actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from COVID 19, has shared his hilarious take on the same. He shared a picture on his official Instagram handle. Fans are relating to his post.

Sharing the picture he wrote, “When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a maroon T-shirt and has a mustache. It is his look from his film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Coming back to vaccination, the government has launched the third phase of the immunisation drive that will start from May 1, 2021.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is being reported that the shooting will be started again. It was stopped after Kartik had tested positive.

Recently, he was in news due to the much-talked Dostana controversy. The actor is not a part of the film anymore. He had reportedly shot for nearly 20 days.

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

