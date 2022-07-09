Kartik Aaryan has a 'Mad Rock N Roll Night' at The Rollings Stones concert in Europe; Shares PIC

Kartik Aaryan is currently holidaying in Europe and has been giving glimpses of her travel ever since. The actor jetted off for the vacation with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. Meanwhile, to celebrate the success of the film, the actor planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Meanwhile, just a while ago, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture of from a concert he attended on the trip. He captioned the picture as “Mad Rock N Roll Night.” In the picture, Kartik is seen posing with his friends as he donned a pink hoodie and a pair of chic shades. Earlier, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a video in which he is seen having a blast at The Rolling Stones concert. As the iconic band performed on stage, Kartik, just like hundreds and thousands of others in the concert, vibed to the music.

Talking about the film, Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav among others. Written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, the film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in cinemas on May 20, 2022. The storyline follows Ruhan (Kartik), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika at the Thakur palace. The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. Actor Rajpal Yadav is reprising his role as Chhota Pandit from the first installment. Initially, the film was set to release on July 31, 2020, but was delayed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Rohit Dhawan directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.