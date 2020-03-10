Kartik Aaryan has a message on his arm cast and fans wonder if it’s from Sara Ali Khan; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kartik Aaryan has a message on his arm cast which reads ‘Don’t touch Property’ and fans wonder if it is from Sara Ali Khan. Read on!

We all know that Kartik Aaryan has been sporting an arm cast post he got injured on the sets of Dance Plus and despite the sling, this Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor is going out and about with his commitments. And today, Kartik Aaryan was papped at the Mumbai airport as he was jetting off to Lucknow to kick-start the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and amidst all the photos, one photo of his arm cast that caught our attention had ‘Don’t touch Property’ written on it. And Kartik took to social media to post a photo of his arm cast and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Flying again Best of Luck-Now #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Lucknow schedule #CoronaStopKaroNa #WashYourHands…”

As soon as Kartik shared this photo, all of #Sartik fans were quick to assume that it was a message from Sara Ali Khan and everyone started asking if Sara Ali Khan is the one who has written that message because even though reports suggest that the two have broken up, but fans refuse to believe so. Also, in another video, Kartik is seen telling the paparazzi that whenever he meets his fans, they write ‘Get Well Soon’ messages on his arm cast and even though it pains when they write, but he also feels overwhelmed with the love.

Post Jaipur, Kartik and Kiara will shoot in Lucknow for the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

