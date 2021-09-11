Kartik Aaryan has NOT bagged a three film deal clarifies Pooja Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan recently hit the headlines when rumours about him bagging a three-film deal with Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment went viral. As per several reports, the Dhamaka actor apparently was apparently offered three films by the production house. However, now, Pooja Entertainment has set the record straight and refuted all such reports. The production house, which recently was in the news owing to the success of starrer Bell Bottom, put an end to the rumours regarding Kartik and their 3 film deal.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Pooja Entertainment shared one such report about Kartik and wrote, "No truth to this at all". An insider said and added that rumours like this are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published. Further, the insider source also mentioned that the Production house, Pooja Entertainment is currently developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects. Their recent successful film Bell Bottom was headlined by and other stars included Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and .

Take a look:

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller 'Bellbottom' in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the process of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller 'Ganapath' that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and the first look of Ganapath left netizens excited to see Tiger in an actioner. Their mega-budget Production no 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already. For the same, shooting is going on in the UK and is said to be releasing late next year.

Also Read|Kartik Aaryan says Freddy 'finally comes to life' as he drops FIRST photo from the romantic thriller's sets