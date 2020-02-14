Kartik Aaryan has THIS to say about working on Imtiaz Ali's next with Deepika Padukone; Read On

Well, Kartik Aaryan has spoken up about working with Deepika Padukone in Imtiaz Ali's next, and here's what he has to say.

Kartik Aaryan has definitely been going places and while the actor is enjoying this phase of his career right now, it looks like fans might be in for some interesting work ahead if we go by the reports that have been doing the rounds. As we know, the actor's film Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali releases today, and in addition, there have been reports that he might be teaming up with for another Imtiaz film, and oh boy, can we keep calm?

Now, ask him about this piece of news, and he sure has the safest answer to give. When asked, Kartik went on to say how Imtiaz (sir) would be the right point of contact for this question, however, he did add how he would love to work with him again as he has relished the journey with him and he would want to go on that one all over again. While he did not outright say yes or no to the question, we want this to happen and how.

Meanwhile, when Imtiaz Ali announced his plans of making a movie on Radha and Lord Krishna, he sure must have had something in mind, and when speaking about it, he did say how this is one love story that he has always been fascinated with and he hasn't seen any story in Indian folklore that is as intensely personal as this one and has an epic scale. He said how it has been his dream to get into the world of Radha-Krishna.

