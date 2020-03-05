Kartik Aaryan has the sweetest wish for a photographer on his birthday; Says 'Keep clicking lot of pictures'

Kartik Aaryan, who shares a great rapport with the paps was recently spotted wishing a photographer on his birthday.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma was recently grabbing headlines with the BTS pics and videos while shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor who was shooting in Jaipur with Kiara Advani for the film has injured his hand and is often seen sporting a bandage too. However, the injury which did cause some pain to Kartik but he continued to shoot, turned out to be a ligament tear that needed surgery.

Kartik, who shares a great rapport with the paps was recently spotted wishing a photographer on his birthday. We came across a video that is posted by one of Kartik's fans in which we can see the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is all smiles while wishing the photographer who has cake on his face. He is heard first asking him whether he ate cake and then he says to him to eat a lot of cakes and click a lot of photos. The photographer is having a lot of fun and has got the best wish from the Luka Chuppi actor.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan, and that film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, and the film also stars in a pivotal role. Besides this Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

Check out the video here:

