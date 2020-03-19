Kartik Aaryan has a valuable advice for fans amid Coronavirus outbreak as he unveils his cover for a magazine

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share his latest cover for a magazine along with valuable advice for fans amidst the COVID-19 scare. Check it out.

The entire nation almost has come to a standstill as the Coronavirus pandemic has started to spread across various cities in India. While Bollywood stars are also at home, many are advising fans to stay off the streets. Amidst the shutdown, Kartik unveiled his latest magazine cover as he turned the star for it. But, this time, he shared the cover with a valuable piece of advice for his fans. Usually, Kartik asks his fans to pose like him and uses a hashtag #PoseLikeKartikAaryan.

However, this time, Kartik asked his fans to not pose like him as he unveiled the cover of a magazine. On the cover, we can see Kartik touching his face with his hands. However, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, safety guidelines have prescribed that people should not touch their faces without washing them and should try to keep them away as much as possible. Owing to it, Kartik decided to advise his fans and asked them not to copy his pose on the cover.

Kartik shared the cover on Instagram and wrote, “Verified Don’t touch your face !! #Femina #MarchCover2020 #Dont #PoseLikeKartikAaryan Tension mat lo shoot pehle kiya tha.:”

Meanwhile, Kartik’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s shoot has been stalled owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor is currently at home and often shares videos of playing Jenga with his family. On the work front, he will be seen next in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

