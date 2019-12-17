Kartik Aaryan is having a gala time as he gorges on to his 'Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana'

Kartik recently shared an adorable video with his mom on his Instagram story. In the video, we can see Kartik Aaryan is sitting with his mother on a table and enjoying the dinner made by his mom.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is excited on receiving a great response to the film from the viewers. He has been applauded by the critics as well his fans for his amazing performance as Chintu Tyagi aka Pati in the film. Kartik is quite active on social media. He loves to entertain his fans with photos and videos on his social media. From promoting his movies to sharing pictures with friends and family, the actor has updated his fans every titbit of his life.

It looks like after traveling here and there for the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan is back home to spend time with his mom. The actor recently shared an adorable video with his mom on his Instagram story. In the video, we can see Kartik sitting with his mother on a table while having dinner made by his mom. Kartik is taking a selfie video and his mom cannot control laughing on which the actor also starts laughing. He wrote, "Chintu Tyagi ki maa ki hasi bhi sun lo. #Maakehaathkakhana." He also wrote, "Literally happy when I come home on time." Isn't it cute?

Check out the snaps from Kartik Aaryan's story:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It is a sequel of 2008 film Dostana starring , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Dostana 2 is produced by , Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Kartik will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani which is a sequel to 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan starring , Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on 31 July 2020. Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The movie is all set to hit theaters on 14th February 2020.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pati, Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday step out together in the city

Credits :Instagram

Read More