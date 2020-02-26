Kartik Aaryan: Here’s why the Dostana 2 actor is considered one of the most promising Bollywood stars

Bollywood's latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is considered to be one of the most promising actors in current times. Let us delve into the reasons behind this.

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the latest heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry and there is no denial about this fact. The good looking actor made his debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama back in the year 2011. He eventually rose to fame with few other movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Well, there is no denial about this fact that when it comes to talking about content-driven films, Kartik Aaryan’s name is always taken at the forefront.

Well, the best part here is that the handsome hunk is now venturing into the other genres of Bollywood too much to the excitement of his fans. Kartik Aaryan is categorized among those Gen – Y actors who have made their place in the Hindi film industry with sheer diligence. And the best part is that he has already carved a niche for himself here and is striving for further success. So, now we have shortlisted some of the reasons behind Kartik Aaryan being considered one of the most promising Bollywood stars.

1. Kartik Aaryan: the King of Monologues

If you are a fan of Kartik Aaryan then you must have definitely watched his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It is in this very movie that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor delivered a 5-minute long monologue thereby leaving everyone stunned. And if you are thinking that this is the only monologue that he delivered then you are absolutely wrong. The actor has earned the title of the king of monologues because there is no single movie in which he has not delivered the same with perfection.

2. Kartik Aaryan: The ideal on-screen young man

Most of the movies done by Kartik Aaryan are quite relatable to the millennial culture. Moreover, he is always seen playing the ideal on-screen young man and it is no mere imagination as we have a full list of movies in which he has done so. Be it the hopeless lover in Pyaar Ka Punchnama or be it the smart guy in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety who tries to warn his best friend about the latter’s toxic relationship, Kartik Aaryan does it all. In the midst of all this, we cannot forget his character of the naïve Guddu who agrees to be in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend to check their compatibility.

3. Kartik Aaryan: The perfect choice for sequels

Kartik Aaryan is someone who displays a boy-next-door image because of which he is considered to be fit for many genres in Bollywood. His wit and sense of humor landed him projects like Love Aaj Kal. But wait! There is still a list of sequels in which the kind of monologues will star in the upcoming year including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. And who knows? He might have a few more lined up in his kitty.

