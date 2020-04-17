Kartik Aaryan hilariously enacts a scene from Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya with sister Kritika amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan is having a gala time with his sister Kritika Tiwari by enacting a scene from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi...Mil Gaya.

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying his quarantine period with his family at home. The actor who has become more active on social media has been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life. Besides entertaining fans with his quarantine life, the actor has kickstarted a new series that he is calling Koki Poochega. Throughout the series, we will see the actor interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus.

And now while surfing on the internet we came across a TikTok video of Kartik with his sister Kritika Tiwari. In the video shared, Kartik and Kritika are imitating a scene from and starrer Koi...Mil Gaya. The brother-sister are enacting the dialogue when Rohit finds his father's computer from the storeroom and plays the tone 'Om Om Om Om'. The Lukka Chuppi actor has hilariously enacted the scene with the support of his sister who has enacted Nisha Malhotra's dialogue.

Meanwhile, Kartik’s sister, Kritika, got emotional seeing her brother interviewing the real-life heroes of COVID 19 and feeling proud of him for the initiative he has taken, she took to social media to pen down a note for her brother. Also, in her long post, while Kartik’s sister was happy that her brother is doing his bit to help the nation in its fight against Coronavirus, she also complained that he doesn’t have time for her.

On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second installment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyya with Kiara Advani which was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

