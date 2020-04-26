Kartik Aaryan hilariously trolls Kriti Sanon by asking if her latest dress is painted by 'Majnu Bhai'

Kriti Sanon treats fans with a collage and calls herself an over-thinker. Kartik Aaryan hilariously trolls the actress asking a query about her dress.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been enjoying their time at home with their family and loved ones. While some celebrities are doing household chores during this quarantine period, some are having a gala time playing indoor games. Many celebrities have discovered some amazing hidden talents and have been sharing them on their social media accounts. Among all, Kriti Sanon had shared her hidden talent which is poetry. The actress has also been sharing some adorable pictures and videos with fans with her pet.

Recently, Kriti shared a collage of her pictures donning a white and yellow dress. The actress looks pretty while giving varied expressions while posing in the picture. But what caught our attention was the painting of a horse printed on the Luka Chuppi actress' dress. Sharing the pic, Kriti wrote, "Yup I’m a thinker Sometimes.. An Over-thinker." As soon as Kriti posted the picture, Kartik Aaryan commented, "Aapki kameez Majnu bhai ne paint ki hai ?" For the uninitiated, if you have watched Welcome starring , , Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, in the movie Anil Kapoor aka Majnu Bhai reveals his inner talent which is painting and starts painting portrays. From all, the portray that he sells to Mallika Sherawat has a painting of a donkey sitting on a horse.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan roasts Kriti Sanon as she asks him to shave beard; His reply is every girl’s dilemma in lockdown)

Kartik has compared Kriti's dress' print to that painting of Majnu bhai and aroused a question to her if Majnu Bhai has painted her dress. The actress replies back commenting, "haha.. haan jo aapke kapde banata hai.. unhone hi."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat also starring and Sanjay Dutt. She has a number of films in her kitty. Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with and an untitled project with Rajkummar Rao. On the other hand, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshay and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×