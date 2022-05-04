Kartik Aaryan on his fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions: People make ‘baat ka batangad’

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where he will feature alongside Kiara Advani. Amid this, the actor opened up about his fall out with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. For the unversed, Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to feature in the filmmaker’s Dostana 2 before things spiralled out of control. The production house had released a statement saying that they would like to maintain ‘dignified silence’ on the matter.

And now, in a conversation with The Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan expressed his thoughts on the matter. When asked if the fall out could affect an actor like him, who has no background in the film industry, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

As per the question asked by Indian Express about the truth to rumours that certain B'town insiders were trying to create a lobby against him to sabotage his career, the Dhamaka actor responded by saying that nobody has time to do that. He further added, “What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’ (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 horror comedy. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also has Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is slated to release on the 20th of May.

