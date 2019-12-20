Kartik Aaryan on his link up rumours: According to the media, with every coffee date my girlfriend changes

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan further said that sometimes, his mother reads about his link-ups and tells him who is he dating. He himself doesn't what is happening

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh has started shooting for the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor recently appeared as a guest in Kareena Kapoor's chat show. The actor spoke about his relationships with Bebo. Kartik has been linked with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, when he was asked who is Kartik actually dating, he said that he himself doesn't know what he is doing. Basically, he goes on coffee dates, like people normally do. According to the media, with every coffee date, his girlfriend changes.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor further said that sometimes, his mother reads about his link-ups and tells him who is he dating. He himself doesn't what is happening and why these things are being written. Talking about dating a celeb, Kartik said, “Door se jab main doosre celebs ko dekhta tha (when I used to see other celebs from afar), I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date. It’s tough because you don’t know the reality behind it. It is difficult for a celebrity to understand if someone loves them for the person they are or for their status and success.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a bunch of interesting films in the coming days. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star will feature in films like Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Annes Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Kartik Aaryan has recently made it to the Forbes India Top 100 Listing 2019. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan has gained tremendous fame and recognition as an actor with his back to back hits.

