Kartik Aaryan on his upcoming film Freddy: Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey

Kartik said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller." The 30-year-old actor says the film marks his first collaboration with a "visionary" like Ekta Kapoor and "creative forces like Jayu and Shahshanka". He added, "Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey."

Pinkvilla had first reported that producer Ekta Kapoor in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani are all set to kickstart 'Freddy'. The film goes on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Ghosh said: "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am more than excited to work with an incredible team on a project as inspiring as Freddy. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation." Freddy is jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films.Ekta is thrilled to have Kartik on board.

She added: "His choices of subject have always been unique and this one is no different. I'm excited to take the audience into this dark, delicious world. Collaborating with Jayu makes it even more special!" Producer Jay Shewakramani added: "Freddy is a script we worked on incessantly and we can't wait for Shashanka to bring to life these crazy characters!"

