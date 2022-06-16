Kartik Aaryan holds a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for NGO kids to celebrate 175 cr mark

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors of the current times. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kiara Advani along with him. Bhulaiyaa 2 has not only paved a way into the hearts of the people but is raging at the box office unlike any other film since the pandemic and has finally also crossed the 175 crore mark as well. As per a source, this fan-made superstar will be celebrating the massive milestone of 175 crore collections with small children of the Cry Foundation NGO.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan has kept a special screening for about 100-120 kids, who have also planned a special surprise for the heartthrob. Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the young superstar has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres. He had also celebrated the biggest opening with his fans first as he visited Gaiety Galaxy then.

Meanwhile, recently, a media report stated that after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has hiked his fee to ₹35-40 crore per movie. To which the actor reacted to the report and denied the rumours of his fee hike. Taking to his Twitter handle, he said, "Promotion hua hai life mein. Increment nahi. Baseless." On Sunday, the actor expressed his happiness to fans as his film entered the 100 crore club. Taking to his social media handle, he posted a photo in which he's beaming with joy. He tweeted, "100 crore wali smile (folded hands & heart emojis) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

