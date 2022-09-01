Kartik Aaryan on how he continues to be relatable despite huge success: 'I still travel in economy &...'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars we know. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. He had his breakthrough by starring in Luv Ranjan's comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), which were both commercially successful. Kartik has impressed everyone with his top-notch acting skills in movies. Kartik is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year.

Now, in a recent interview with The Film Companion, Kartik talked about being relevant to his fans despite his huge success. He said: “I still travel in economy. I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it also. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger.” Host Anupama Chopra asked, “Now you want a private jet?” He added that he wants a private jet too and wants to be more successful. "It doesn’t stop, but the relatability factor is that I like the same food. If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer and naan and that’s not going to change," said Kartik.

The actor added that he does not have to prove that he comes from Gwalior and that he is relatable. Kartik said that he still talks the same way as he would earlier and the core doesn’t change as cars, and private jets are all materialistic things.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, Freddy with Alaya F, Captain India, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

