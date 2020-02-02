Kartik Aaryan hugs a fan after she gets hurt on the sets of a chat show; Read On

Kartik Aaryan hugs a fan on the sets of a chat show to comfort her after she gets hurt in an attempt to reach the actor.

Kartik Aaryan became popular in the millennials ever since his Bollywood debut. His hilarious monologue from his first film Pyaar Ka Punchanama where he talks about his relationship problems became a rage in the younger crowd. The actor started getting noticed after his first film itself but he rose to fame after Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. And after Luka Chuppi and Patni Patni Aur Woh, there's no stopping for Kartik Aaryan. The actor will soon be seen sharing the screen with rumoured ex-flame Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal.

Recently, Kartik arrived at the sets of a television chat show along with Sara Ali Khan for the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal that will hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020. The show gives a few ones from the audience to come upon the stage and interact with the guest celebrity. As soon as Kartik arrived, fans couldn't stop hooting for the actor. The crowd welcomed him with applause and cheers. According to a report by Times Of India, a female fan, head over heels in awe of Kartik, jumped ahead ecstatically to meet Kartik. During the same, she hurt herself. On seeing his fan hurt, Kartik instantly got up and hugged her.

This is not the first time that Kartik's warm gesture towards a fan has got us saying awww! From his car being mobbed to a bus full of little children singing for him to fans pulling his cheeks outside the airport, Kartik has had many fans going all gaga over him and the actor acknowledges each one of them. He is seldom seen obliging his fans with selfies and pictures and never says no to them for a conversation or photo.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan look royal in white as they walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Credits :Times Of India

Read More