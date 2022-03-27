Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter & others snapped at their Sunday Football routine; PICS

Like every Sunday, even this one saw many Bollywood celebs coming together to play a Football match. Many well-known names from the industry were snapped in their sporty attire as they were headed to play. Amongst the usual names that get spotted every Sunday were Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. These three were accompanied by several other actors. All of them posed for the paps before heading inside the ground to play Football.

In the pictures, we can spot Ibrahim Ali Khan wearing black shorts over black leggings. He wore a blue jacket over this and completed his look with orange and white sports shoes and white socks. He stretched his hands to wave at the paps on spotting them. Ishaan Khatter looked sporty in his all-black attire, he wore black shorts and a black sleeveless tee that he paired with white socks and blue shoes. Ishaan held a big red bag and a bottle in the other hand. The actor completed his look with black sunglasses. Kartik Aaryan on the other hand wore a black tee over black shorts and neon green sports shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director with Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He is reportedly soon going to make his Bollywood debut.

Kartik Aaryan has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani, Shehzaada opposite Kriti Sanon. He was recently spotted heading out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office making everyone wondering if there is a big film on the cards?

