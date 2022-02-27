Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan & others spotted in city playing Football; PICS

It is Sunday evening again and like many evenings, this time too several Bollywood stars got together to play football in the city. Many Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty, Jim Sarbh amongst others were papped in their athletic attire to play football. There is never a dull moment when Kartik is spotted outside his house and paps love to click him. These days even Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is grabbing all the attention.