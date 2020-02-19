Kartik Aaryan imitates an adorable dog while shooting and we cannot decide who is cuter; Watch

Thanks to his fan clubs, we stumbled upon a not-too-old video of Kartik Aaryan sitting next to a dog during an ad shoot. Check it out below.

Kartik Aaryan may not be hitting it out of the park at the box office with Love Aaj Kal, but the actor has definitely garnered praises for his performance in the film. The actor, who has bagged multiple big banner projects, has already begun prepping for his next film which is an action drama. Without taking any time off, Kartik has dived right into his next film. Thanks to his fan clubs, we stumbled upon a not-too-old video of the actor sitting next to a dog during an ad shoot.

In the video, Kartik can be seen sitting on a chair right next to his furry friend. He can then be seen imitating the dog as he sticks his tongue out. While someone continues to click photos, Kartik also poses with a grumpy face. But the actor finds it quite hard to stop grinning.

Check out the paw-dorable video below:

Who do you think is cuter?

Meanwhile, Kartik will be collaborating with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrrior’s director Om Raut for his next film which is an action drama. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that he is really excited about the film and that he will be doing an action flick for the first time.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has a whole lot of movies lined up making him one of the busiest actors of the film industry. He will be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for Dostana 2 and Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Credits :Instagram

Read More