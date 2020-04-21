Kartik Aaryan indulges in some fun banter with two kids in this VIDEO and it is all things hilarious

Kartik Aaryan's hilarious banter with two kids in a video shared by him on Instagram is unmissable. Check out the video.

The Coronavirus lockdown has left everyone stranded inside homes for their own good. In the midst of all this, few people have tried making the most of this quarantine break not only by spending quality time with their loved ones but also indulging themselves in some fun activities. Kartik Aaryan also happens to be one of them. Of late, the actor has been frequently active on social media through which he is keeping his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life.

As we speak of this, Kartik has shared yet another video on his Instagram handle which is all things hilarious. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is seen indulging in some fun banter with two kids in what appears to be a throwback video. As we can see, one of the kids is blowing a chewing gum which the other one bursts it suddenly leaving the three of them in splits. The chocolate boy of Bollywood looks dapper in a grey cardigan as seen in the video. He has also added a caption that reads, "Haste haste kat jayein raste."

For the past few days, Kartik has been sharing multiple pictures and videos on social media in which he is seen goofing around with other people, especially his sister Kritika. Moreover, the handsome hunk has been winning hearts after sharing videos of his conversations with COVID-19 survivors. On the professional front, he has some interesting projects coming up this year. He will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakhsya in ’s Dostana 2. The actor has also been roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and .

