Kartik Aaryan injured while doing an act on a reality show; Read details

Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan was on a dance reality show, to promote his upcoming film along with Sara Ali Khan. The lead stars of the highly anticipated film, Love Aaj Kal were all smiles on a dance reality show. The Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, while trying to perform an act injured himself. The heartthrob of millions Kartik Aaryan was set to do a daredevil jump, with choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza. But, at the last moment, the choreographer turned director D'Souza backed out from performing the jump. This did not stop the Luka Chuppi, actor who went ahead with his act.

As per sources, Kartik Aaryan, took up the open challenge of replicating some jaw dropping stunts performed on the dance show. Kartik who is known to be a brilliant dancer, has never backed away from a challenge. The audience and fans present on the set, started cheering loudly for the Love Aaj Kal actor. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Aaryan, ended up hurting his thumb after his act. The actor did not suffer any major injury, apart from some minor pain on his injured thumb. The source further adds that a physiotherapist was called immediately to attend the actor.

Kartik Aaryan made sure that his injury didn’t disrupt the shoot of the show. Kartik and the stunning Sara Ali Khan are currently on a promotions spree. The dynamic duo are promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, will hit the big screen on February 14. Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his much-awaited romance saga on various shows.

