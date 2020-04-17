Kartik Aaryan to interview MP Police personnel Madhurveena for his 3rd episode of 'Koki Poochega'
He shared a glimpse of the interview on his Instagram where the lady police personnel has a hilarious reply to his busting myth questions.
He captioned the video saying: "Bahar jaogey toh pitogey. Fact hi maan ke ghar Baitho (If you step out you're going to be beaten up. Take this to be a fact zand stay at home) #kokiPoochega."
In his first episode of "Koki Poochega", Kartik had interviewed India's first COVID-19 survivor Sumiti Singh. The interaction gave an insight into what a person with symptoms of the virus should do and not do.
In his second episode, Kartik interviewed a Gujarat-based doctor Meemansu Buch, who debunked several myths around the pandemic.
