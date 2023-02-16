Kartik Aaryan is ‘feeling like a Shehzada’ as Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lights up with film’s teaser-VIDEO

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! The actor, who made his debut in Bollywood with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama has come a long way in his career. He has some really exciting projects lined up, including Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is all set to release tomorrow. A day ahead of the film’s release, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to share a wholesome video from Dubai. The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the promotional teaser of Kartik’s upcoming film Shehzada, and the actor expressed his elation through a social media post. Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada teaser takes over Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video from Dubai, of the Shehzada promotional teaser playing on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa while crowds of fans surrounded him, chanting his name. The video shows Kartik beaming with joy as he looks up at his film’s teaser streaming on Burj Khalifa. He also politely waved at his fans, greeted them and was seen clicking selfies with them. Sharing the video he wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #BurjKhalifa". Take a look at the video!

Kartik Aaryan’s proud father pens a note Kartik's proud father also shared the video with a heart-warming note that read, "You make your parent's everyday proud Koki... we are blessed to have a son, a shehzada like you Your hard work and dedication towards your work gets us worried sometimes as a parent because I'm seeing you that you are not eating properly, I don't know when you are sleeping, only work work work 24×7. But seeing you on world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, seeing you surrounded by thousands of people, being showered so much love everyday, sure it’s all worth it for you. Keep making us proud. We love you@kartikaaryan.”

About Shehzada Kartik starrer Shehzada is a massy masala entertainer, and will release tomorrow, on 17th February 2023. He will be seen doing out-and-out action for the first time. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar. It is an adaptation of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which also starred Tabu.

