Dostana 2 pair Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor light up candles during the #9baje9minute call; urge fans to pray

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures of them holding the candles during the #9baje9minute call.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him holding the diya during the #9baje9minute call. The actor who will feature in the upcoming film titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, wrote on his Instagram story that everyone should pray together amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor also shared her picture of holding on to a candle to show support for the #9baje9minute call which was an appeal made by PM Modi. The Prime Minister addressed the nation and announced a lockdown for 21 days to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

Many actors from Bollywood shared pictures of them participating in the #9baje9minute call. The world at the moment is facing an uphill task of battling the Coronavirus. The outbreak started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and went on to spread across the world. Countries across the globe are fighting the COVID-19. Cities around the world are under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which has claimed numerous lives across the world. The impact of the Coronavirus is severe and has forced countries to completely close down. Malls, gyms, schools, colleges, commercial units, offices, public transport, and private vehicles are shut completely.

Check out the pictures of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor:

Bollywood has been impacted in a way that all the production work, filing of TV shows and films has now come to a total halt. The filmmakers have delayed the release of their respective films amid the global COVID-19 crisis.

