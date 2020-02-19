Kartik Aaryan joins the paparazzi at the Femina Beauty Awards and mimics them in a hilarious video; WATCH

Last evening, Kartik Aaryan attended the Femina Beauty Awards. At the event, Kartik took over the charge from paps and joined them to click photos. Check out the hilarious video.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan’s name shines right at the top due to his recent streak of successful films. However, the popular star is also known to be one of the most humble actors and often that comes across in his interaction with fans and paps. Last evening, Kartik attended the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 and the star showed off his swag in an all black look. However, being the charming person he is, Kartik engaged in cute banter with paps and mimicked them by joining their league.

Yes, Kartik turned photographer along with the others present at the event last evening. Not just this, in the iconic style like paps, Kartik too pretended to instruct everyone to pose and look left or right. The star sat right in the middle of the paparazzi and held on to a camera of one of the photographers. Seeing Kartik joking around with everyone, the paps also engaged in friendly banter with the Love Aaj Kal star. The Love Aaj Kal star can be seen saying ‘Look Look Look’ and mimicking paps.

This isn't the first time that Kartik engaged in friendly banter with the paps. Often while promoting his recent film, Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik and the paparazzi indulged in funny conversations too. At the Femina Beauty Awards, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star bagged the award for being the Heartthrob of the Year. Kartik’s popularity has soared over the years and often we hear instances where his fans have done crazy things like showing up on his doorstep and more to impress their favourite star. On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for his next films which include Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Check out Kartik’s hilarious video:

