Kartik Aaryan just announced Love Aaj Kal 2030 with Ranveer Singh & calls them ‘RanTik’; Sara Ali Khan REACTS

Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh are taking their bromance to another level as the Love Aaj Kal star just hilariously recreated his film’s poster with the Gully Boy star. Check it out.

Just a day after the release of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, already it looks like the lead actor is already over the charm of his chemistry with the gorgeous co-star. Yes, in a hilarious twist, Kartik just announced Love Aaj Kal 2030 with none other than and we’re still trying to wrap our heads around the cute bromance. Both Kartik and Ranveer are currently in Assam for Filmfare Awards and their photos have been doing round since yesterday.

On Saturday, just before the main event, Kartik recreated the Love Aaj Kal poster with Ranveer and captioned it, “Announcing #LoveAajKal 2030 With @ranveersingh #RanTik.” Well, at first, fans were left in splits at the hilarious take of the Love Aaj Kal star. But soon, Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal co-star, Sara also saw the photo and reacted to it. Sara wrote, “That was a quick replacement,” with a surprised emoticon. The adorable bromance between Ranveer and Kartik and the banter with Sara is surely winning the internet.

A day back, Kartik and Ranveer posed together at the red carpet of Filmfare Awards rehearsals in Guwahati, Assam while the former was wearing a tee saying ‘Love Aaj Kal.’ Ranveer moved away Kartik’s shirt to flaunt the Love Aaj Kal title on the star’s tee and the adorable photos surfaced on social media too.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Kartik and Ranveer will be seen performing at the award show tonight in Assam and fans are waiting to see their look for the nights. Apart from Ranveer and Kartik, , Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars will also be seen performing at the awards show. , Ananya Panday and others left in the morning for Assam to join other actors at the ceremony.

Credits :Instagram

Read More