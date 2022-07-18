Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala coming together for a film based on true story; Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! After winning the hearts with his performance with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, now, he is all set to collaborate with 83 director Kabir Khan for a new movie. Earlier today, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced that his next big project featuring the nation's heartthrob, Kartik will play the lead role and the yet-to-be-titled project will be jointly produced with and directed by Kabir Khan. While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never seen avatar.

Sharing the official announcement, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to his social media handle and wrote: "This one is very special. Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala Sir" Interestingly, this is Kartik’s first big announcement after the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the superstar will be collaborating with director Kabir Khan, who has made blockbusters including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Tubelight. Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story.

Check out the official announcement:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor will next star in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Next, Kartik will also feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Apart from this, the Luka Chuppi actor will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama film, Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.

