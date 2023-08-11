Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar pose for picture as they reunite at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a celebration of Indian cinema which includes screening of multiple films and having interactive discussions with film personalities. The 14th edition of the festival began today in the presence of many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma and more. Karan and Kartik reunited at the press conference of the event.

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan pose together at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The actor-director duo posed for a stunning picture at the press conference on the opening day of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. They looked extremely stylish dressed up in their black formal suits. Kartik paired it with a white shirt and striped tie, while Karan went for a black shirt. They were welcomed by the festival's Founder and Director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange.

At the event, Karan Johar praised the other attendees and said, “This is my third time at IFFM. And I’m so grateful to the warmth and grace of the festival and everyone involved with it. I’m here joined by many fellow of the Indian film fraternity and I’m honored to be amongst such impeccable talent. We have such iconic filmmakers and actors like the team of Sita Raman, a movie I have loved, Vijay Varma who can practically do any role given to him. Or Kartik, who has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has given films that brought people back to the theaters."

Kartik Aaryan was touched by the warm welcome and thanked the people of Australia for their love. “I’m so overwhelmed to be in Australia and I’m thankful to Mitu and to IFFM for inviting me here. The love from the Indian community has been both surprising and overwhelming. Never thought there would be so much love and fanfare for Indian cinema in Australia,” he said.

Mrunal Thakur and other stars attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mrunal Thakur recalled the time when she came to the festival for her debut Hindi film and how the place has played a role in her career. She said, "When I came to IFFM with Love Sonia, I didn’t have any plans or idea where my career would go. But I met Nikkhil Advani sir here in Melbourne who then offered me Batla House and even my producers of Sita Raman, I met in Melbourne. So this festival holds a very special place in my heart. I always love coming back here."

Many renowned Indian directors such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur were also present. The festival will last till 20th August this year.

