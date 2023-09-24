Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan performed amazingly at the box office. The film received praise for its unique storytelling and superb performances of the actors. Today, September 24 marks the 41st birthday of the film's director Sameer Vidwans. Katha and Sattu aka Kiara and Kartik took to their social media accounts and wished their director a very happy birthday along with heartwarming posts.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani extend birthday wishes to Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans

A while ago, Kiara Advani shared a video posted by a fan page where she can be heard praising Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans. Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to the magician behind Katha (red heart emoji)." She further added, "May this be your bestest year yet!!! @sameervidwans." The director reacted to her posta nd wreshared her video on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank you so much my Katha."

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, posted a picture with Sameer and wrote, "Happy Birthday @sameervidwans sir Will always be grateful to you for SatyaPrem Ab jaldi se script sunaiye..."

Reacting to Kartik's post, Vidwans commented, "Thank you sooo much mere Sattu!!!! Chalo chalo milate hai jaldi."

Satyaprem Ki Katha had a theatrical release on June 29. The film features many talented actors including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others in pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

