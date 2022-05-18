Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani head for their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's screening straight from airport; PICS

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are on a promotional spree. They are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is about to release in a couple of days. Both the stars have a great sense of humour and are having a lot of fun promoting the film together. Their Instagram pictures, videos and stories are proof. Well, the stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport today as they returned after film promotions and headed straight for the screening of their film at a theatre.

In the pictures from the airport, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walking together as they smile looking at the paps. Kartik can be seen wearing a blue tee that he paired with a light blue coloured denim and layered tee with an olive green jacket. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Kiara looks stunning in floral pants that she paired with a black coloured corset top. The actress covered herself with a shawl at the airport. Both the stars headed straight to the screening of their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both of them were seen in the same attire, just that Kiara removed the shawl and posed for the paps.

Check out the pics:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary. It is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles, and was directed by Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, this also marks Kiara’s and Kartik's first on-screen collaboration with each other.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara will also be reportedly teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story to be helmed by National Award-Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

The two stars also have many interesting films in their pipeline. The Shershaah actress will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, RC 15, and Govinda Naam Mera. Kartik will feature in films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

