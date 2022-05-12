Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani make a stylish appearance as they jet off for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated to release on May 20, 2022. The two stars are currently leaving no stones unturned to promote their much-anticipated movie. It also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary. It is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles, and was directed by Priyadarshan.

Earlier today, Kartik and Kiara were snapped at Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Ahmedabad for the promotions of their film. In the photos, one can see, the Good Newwz actress donning a long white maxi dress along, she paired it up with a pink floral dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of cool black sunglasses and also carried a tote bag. Kartik, on the other hand, looked dapper as he sported a printed bomber jacket with a white T-shirt. The actor also wore a snapback hat and white chunky sneakers. The two also happily posed for the shutterbugs as they were snapped at the airport.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's PICS:

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration of Kiara and Kartik. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Apart from this, Kartik and Kiara have many interesting films in their pipeline. Kiara will be seen next in Jug Jug Jeeyo, RC 15, and Govinda Naam Mera. Whereas, Kartik will star in films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

