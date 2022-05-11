Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani make a stylish couple as they come together to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS

Kiara Advani’s fans have all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, the stunning actress, who has proved her mettle on the big screen time and again, will be seen trying her hands on the horror genre for the first time. We are talking about Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also features Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead. To note, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

And as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release on May 20 this year, the team is busy promoting the horror-comedy. Recently, Kartik and Kiara were seen promoting their movie in the city and the duo made a stylish couple during the promotions. In the pics, the Shershaah actress was a sight to behold in her white shoulderless dress with buttons. She had kept her tresses open and completed her look with heels. Kiara also had her make up game on point for the promotions. On the other hand, Kartik looked dapper in his black t-shirt, jeans and brown jacket.

Checkout Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s pics:

Earlier, Kiara had taken a short break from the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to shoot for Ram Charan’s RC-15. The actress had flown to Vizag to shoot for a short schedule for the movie. Besides, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara will also be collaborating for Sameer Vidwans’ yet to be titled directorial. The movie is said to be a love saga and was initially titled as Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, the makers decided to change the name after it sparked controversy as fringe groups raised objections claiming that it ‘hurts religious sentiments’. Later, Kiara will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year.

