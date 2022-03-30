Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani pose with a friend in cute video & we can hear 'Woof Woof' in the BG

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani seem to be having a more than decent midweek and their latest video is proof. Kartik is quite active on social media where he often treats his fans to glimpses of his life every now and then. Apart from impressing them with his onscreen performances, Kartik also keeps his fans engaged and entertained in the virtual world. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Kartik took to his Instagram space yet again and shared a new video featuring Kiara Advani and another adorable friend. Can you guess who?

In the video posted by the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor, one can see him hanging out with a cute dog. As he records himself with the furry friend, Kiara joins them in the frame as well. The actors sport warm smiles and they seem to be in a cheerful mood. Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it as, “Katori ko mat batana @kiaraaliaadvani”. For the unversed, Kartik recently became a pet parent as he welcomed the newest member of his family, an adorable puppy whom he named ‘Katori’.

Kiara took to her stories and shared Kartik’s video. She pulled the actor’s leg as she captioned it, “2 cuties and Aryan”.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s video:

Click HERE to watch Kartik Aaryan’s video.

Kartik and Kiara are collaborating for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was initially slated to release theatrically on March 25th. But it has now been postponed to May 20th to avert a clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by T-Series.

Moreover, it was recently reported that Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for their next project together – an untitled love saga directed by Sameer Vidwans.

