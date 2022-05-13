Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani REVEAL the lessons they learnt from Tabu while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Are you ready to be scared but amused at the same time? Well, you don’t have to wait for long because Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the screens in a few days. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit cinemas on the 20th of May. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. In a recent interview, Kiara and Kartik talked about all the lessons they inculcated from working with a veteran actress like Tabu.

In a chat with Film Companion, when asked about the practical lessons they learned from Tabu, Kiara revealed they learned a lot both personally and professionally. She said that Tabu is so honest in a scene that it really helps as a co-actor - when the person in front of you is giving so much, you just connect. She also praised Tabu’s ability to switch off and be chill when the camera is not rolling. Then she added how Tabu would share stories from past which made her and Kartik wonder why didn’t they have so many stories. She expressed it was exciting to learn about how they would make films. She also praised her easygoing attitude. “There is a very inherent sense of ease,” Kiara said. Whether it is in front of the camera, whether it is the character she is playing, whether it is a comedy scene or serious Kiara revealed she has always seen Tabu easy.

Kartik elaborated and said that he never knows what Tabu is upto and that he has learned that ability or rather tried to where Tabu effortlessly performs a scene even when there is a lot to it. He added that her nuances are performed with such ease that you feel them. He praised her calm and lowkey, chilled persona.

Kiara added that Tabu performed some of the most difficult scenes in the movie and she never saw her prepare for it and all of them laughed.

