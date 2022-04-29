Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani’s quirky fashion grabs all the limelight as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; PICS
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were snapped in the city today as they headed out to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani make for one of the most stylish on-screen duos. The stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is all set to release. Ever since the first poster of the film was out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. And now that we are just a couple of weeks away from the release both Kartik and Kiara are on a promotion spree. Today these two were spotted in the city in their quirky attires.
In the pictures, we can see Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in a white shirt that he paired with blue denim. The actor layered his outfit with a brown jacket and completed his look with white shoes and black sunglasses. Kiara Advani on the other hand looked gorgeous in an all-denim look. She wore a dark blue denim crop top which she paired with similar coloured denim pants. Do not miss out on the cuts on the front of her jeans.
Take a look:
Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.
ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan flaunt their cool summer look amid heatwave at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotion; PHOTOS