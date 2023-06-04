Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani share romantic poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha; Trailer release date REVEALED

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for their second project, Satyaprem Ki Katha after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The musical romantic saga is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Kartik and Kiara's leaked clips from the sets doubled everyone's excitement. On Sunday morning, the duo shared a new poster of their film and revealed the release date of the trailer.

Kartik and Kiara took to Instagram and treated fans with a brand new poster. In the poster, they are seen lovingly looking into each other's eyes with cute decor in the backdrop. They make for a perfect on-screen couple. Along with the poster, Kartik wrote, "Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW at 11:11 am #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the poster, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Can’t wait to see uh again in theatres." Another fan wrote, "Just loving how every #SatyaPremKiKatha content is released on 11.11 ~ the time of pure manifestations n love. sooo thoughtful." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the film is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and it also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and Siddharth Randheria in key roles. Recently, the makers released the first song titled Naseeb Se on social media. Kiara and Kartik stole everyone's hearts with their breathtaking chemistry. Sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, the song is shot in the beautiful locations of Kashmir.

Recently, Kartik and Kiara's wedding scene from the sets was leaked on social media. The video featured them taking pheras at the mandap. Another leaked scene featured Kartik shooting for a dance number. Netizens couldn't stop gushing over them.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29.

